Kim Jong-un reached out first to reopen hotlines: spy agency

It was North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who first reached out to reopen the severed hotlines between the two Koreas after a hiatus of almost 14 months, according to Seoul’s spy agency on Tuesday.
Officials of the National Intelligence Service made the remarks during a parliamentary intelligence committee’s regular audit session into the agency.
South and North Korea restored military and other diplomatic communication channels on July 27, which both governments confirmed as the outcome of months of exchanges between President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader.
“The two leaders exchanged personal letters twice since April, during which they reaffirmed their commitments to restoring mutual trust and improving bilateral ties,” one of the officials was quoted as saying when asked why the North agreed to reopen the hotlines.
“The North also seems to be trying to figure out if the South has any intention to carry out the Panmunjom Declaration,” the official added.
The Panmunjom Declaration was signed by Moon and Kim after their first summit at the truce border village in April 2018. The inter-Korean summit was the first in 11 years.
Under the deal, the two Koreas agreed to stop hostile activities against each other along the border for the ultimate goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. The leaders met two more times that year.
Regarding the “hostile activities,” the North has been extremely sensitive to the annual joint military drills between the South and the US. Despite nearly nonexistent diplomacy with the North, the military drills have been scaled down in recent years largely due to COVID-19.
Amid budding efforts to resume inter-Korean talks, renewed attention is being paid to the upcoming joint drills set to be held later this month, with rival parties clashing over the timing and size here.
“I understand the importance of the joint drills, but a flexible approach needs to be considered in order to continue the current momentum for inter-Korean talks and ultimately for North Korea’s denuclearization,” NIS chief Park Jie-won said during the session.
On Sunday, Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong issued a warning, saying the drills could rekindle tensions between the two Koreas and hinting at possible countermeasures if the two allies push ahead with the plans.
During the closed-door session, the spy agency also shared some insider information on the North’s worsening food shortage.
According to the officials, the government is releasing emergency stockpiles of rice not just to impoverished households, but also to government offices and workers at state firms, while tightening its price control in the market.
As for Kim’s health, the agency said there is no sign of abnormality, citing his light manner of walking and other gestures. It added that the bandage on the back of his head has also been removed recently with no visible scar left.
