 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

[Newsmaker] Department stores and big supermarkets start QR code scans as cases rise

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:22       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:44
Supermarket chain Homeplus begins QR code scanning at all stores across the country Friday. (Yonhap)
Supermarket chain Homeplus begins QR code scanning at all stores across the country Friday. (Yonhap)
Department stores and big supermarkets will start requiring customers to scan QR codes or submit to written entry logs to shop starting from Friday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The measure was drawn up and confirmed by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday as a way to strengthen COVID-19 prevention efforts as cases continue to rise in South Korea.

Stores that are bigger than 3,000 square meters are required to adopt a QR entry log system, while local supermarkets and traditional markets remain exempt from the new requirement.

The move takes effect in areas across the country where the current social distancing is Level 3 or above.

Level 4 social distancing rules are in place in Seoul and the surrounding areas while the rest of the country excluding 36 cities and counties are under Level 3.

Places of business including restaurants and clubs were required to scan QR codes or keep handwritten logs to help authorities track down clusters from the early stages of the pandemic last year.

But department stores and supermarkets were not subject to the same requirement for fear that it could lead to long lines or crowds gathering near the entrance, though restaurants and cafes inside the venues had been asking visitors to cooperate with the track-and-trace effort.

A series of recent outbreaks at multiple department stores, however, had sparked calls for the entry logs.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114