 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Biz lobbies cry foul over ‘workplace disaster law’

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 9, 2021 - 17:13       Updated : Jul 9, 2021 - 17:18
(123rf)
(123rf)
Major business lobbies in South Korea on Friday expressed concern over a new law that would allow CEOs to be punished, even by imprisonment, for serious workplace disasters.

The Korea Employers Federation called the law ambiguous, saying it would have a negative impact on companies already burdened by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic when it takes effect early next year.

“A large part of the law, including the scope of a CEO’s legal responsibility, is still ambiguous and unclear, leaving firms with little clues as to how far one should follow in order to avoid punishment,” it said in a statement.

The Korea Federation of Industries, a major business group representing big corporations here, echoed the view. It said companies and businesspeople would have difficulty in observing the law as it fails to make clear important details such as what exactly are the legal duties of a CEO in preventing industrial disasters.

Earlier in the day, the government said it would proceed with from Monday a 40-day notice of an enforcement ordinance of the workplace disaster act that passed the National Assembly in January.

While the law intends to force companies to enhance their safety management by holding the chief executive accountable for any major disasters resulting from lax oversight and poor safety management, it left the core elements to be determined at the ordinance level. For example, the law stipulates the chief executive should allocate an “appropriate budget” to safety control and “faithfully execute” his or her duties to keep employers safe.

Under the law, CEOs can face a minimum one-year jail time if one or more lives are lost as a result of such incidents.

The KEF said it plans to gather opinions from concerned industries and companies and submit a formal letter to the government.

The workplace disaster law was first proposed by the far-left Justice Party with the aim of putting a stop to the recurring deaths at industrial sites.

The law’s literature has been greatly watered down during the its review process as it pitted pro-labor lawmakers against those who are pro-management. Both sides now say the legislation is flawed -- with the former saying it has lost its original purpose and the latter worrying about possible excessive punishment of CEOs.

By Korea Herald (koreadherald@heradcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114