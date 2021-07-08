[Herald Review] It’s show time for ‘Beetlejuice’

A scene from the musical “Beetlejuice” (CJ ENM)



After some hiccups, the curtain has finally been raised on the Seoul-run of the licensed musical “Beetlejuice.”



The Korean-language musical opened Tuesday at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul.



The 150-minute musical was initially set to open June 18, but was twice delayed due to “technical issues.” Even on the opening day, the show started 15 minutes later than scheduled due to a ticketing system malfunction.



On stage, however, “Beetlejuice” was a hilarious and a jaw-dropping show.



Based on the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film of the same title, the musical tells the story of Beetlejuice, who has lived in the Netherworld for 9.8 billion years all by himself.



Wishing to befriend Adam and Barbara who recently died in an accident, he tries to scare away unwelcome new inhabitants -- a family from New York -- at their house.



Lydia, the daughter of the New York family, is a girl who is obsessed about death after her mother’s passing. She wants to go to the other world to meet her mother. She can see ghosts, including Adam, Barbara and Beetlejuice.



Beetlejuice, who wants the new inhabitants to leave the house, and Lydia, who wants to go back to New York, agree to help each other, haunting the house.



Celebrated stage actor Jung Sung-hwa played the green-haired Beetlejuice on the opening day, making the audience break into laughter across the hall.



Throughout the show, Beetlejuice -- a rude, vulgar yet humorous character -- talked to the audience like a stand-up comedian, making it impossible not to concentrate on the show.



Veteran actor Yu Jun-sang plays the role along with Jung.





