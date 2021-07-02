‘Midnight’ invited to two North American film festivals

Poster for “Midnight” (CJ CGV)
Streaming platform Tving’s original action thriller “Midnight” has been invited to screen at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival and the 20th New York Asian Film Festival.
The horror flick centers around a woman with a hearing impairment who becomes a serial killer’s target after witnessing a murder at midnight. Since its release on Wednesday, the movie has topped the domestic box office and is set to premiere in France, Japan, Vietnam and elsewhere.
It is director Kwon O-seung’s first commercial film featuring actors Jin Ki-joo and Wi Ha-joon, produced by film agency Peppermint & Company.
The Fantasia International Film Festival will be held in Montreal, Canada in August. In 2018, actor Kim Da-mi who featured in the film agency’s 2018 release “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” won the Fantasia Cheval Noir award for the Best Actress Category.
Kim Hyun-woo, the producer of both movies, expressed his excitement about the invitations.
“I am happy to attend a prestigious festival where the film ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ was well-recognized at,” he said.
“I hope that Jin Ki-Joo’s acting would be widely appreciated through the event just like how Kim Da-mi notched numerous awards at home and abroad with her first leading part,” Kim added.
The three-week Fantasia Film Festival will run from Aug. 5-25 in Montreal, Canada and the 2021 New York Asian Film Festival will take place Aug. 6-22.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)