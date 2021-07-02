 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

‘Midnight’ invited to two North American film festivals

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jul 2, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Jul 2, 2021 - 15:30
Poster for “Midnight” (CJ CGV)
Poster for “Midnight” (CJ CGV)

Streaming platform Tving’s original action thriller “Midnight” has been invited to screen at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival and the 20th New York Asian Film Festival.

The horror flick centers around a woman with a hearing impairment who becomes a serial killer’s target after witnessing a murder at midnight. Since its release on Wednesday, the movie has topped the domestic box office and is set to premiere in France, Japan, Vietnam and elsewhere.

It is director Kwon O-seung’s first commercial film featuring actors Jin Ki-joo and Wi Ha-joon, produced by film agency Peppermint & Company.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be held in Montreal, Canada in August. In 2018, actor Kim Da-mi who featured in the film agency’s 2018 release “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion” won the Fantasia Cheval Noir award for the Best Actress Category.

Kim Hyun-woo, the producer of both movies, expressed his excitement about the invitations.

“I am happy to attend a prestigious festival where the film ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ was well-recognized at,” he said.

“I hope that Jin Ki-Joo’s acting would be widely appreciated through the event just like how Kim Da-mi notched numerous awards at home and abroad with her first leading part,” Kim added.

The three-week Fantasia Film Festival will run from Aug. 5-25 in Montreal, Canada and the 2021 New York Asian Film Festival will take place Aug. 6-22.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114