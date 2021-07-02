Hyundai Motor, Kia record all-time high sales in US

Hyundai Motor and Kia witnessed all-time high sales in the United States in the first half of this year, the companies said Friday.
The two automotive brands of the largest Korean automobile group sold a combined 804,944 vehicles in the US in the first half of this year, a 48.1 percent increase from a year earlier, according to Hyundai and Kia’s US branches.
Hyundai Motor America said its sales grew 49.4 percent on-year, selling 407,135 units, while Kia America sold 378,511 units, up 43.7 percent from the same period last year.
Both companies set new monthly records for the fourth consecutive month until June. Hyundai Motor sold 72,465 units in June, and Kia sold 68,486 units.
“The dedication of our retail partners in delivering Hyundai vehicles with an outstanding consumer experience is paying off with even more sales records,” Randy Parker, senior vice president in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said in a press release.
“We continue to successfully manage the extraordinary consumer demand in close collaboration with our manufacturing and supply chain partners.”
For Hyundai, retail sales rose for the entire lineup of sport utility vehicles, sedans and eco-friendly vehicles, the automaker said.
The sales volume of eco-friendly vehicles, which include battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, rose 639 percent on-year, accounting for 11 percent of the total retail volume, the company said.
Kia America also rolled out a limited volume of 1,500 First Edition EV6 units, whose first batch was sold out within hours. Kia plans to deliver the EV models to local dealers in the first quarter of 2022, the company explained.
“Kia closed the first-half of the year with incredibly strong sales, and this unprecedented momentum will continue as we further implement our growth strategy to gain more market share despite the issues of industry-wide parts supplies and delayed production,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.
“Kia is expanding its market share the United States. We are increasing sales of fuel-efficient sedans and our SUV sales are growing based on the strength of our light trucks, including the innovative and award-winning Sorento and the all-new Carnival MPV.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)