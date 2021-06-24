Korean-language Broadway musical ‘Beetlejuice’ to be delayed again

The premiere of the licensed Korean-language musical “Beetlejuice” will be delayed once again as technical glitches continue, according to CJ ENM, the co-producer of the show.
The show is now set to start July 6, and performances scheduled before then will be canceled, with compensation to be provided, the co-producer announced on Thursday.
The Korean version of the Broadway musical “Beetlejuice,” a production based on Tim Burton’s iconic film, was postponed last week to June 29 from the original opening date of June 18. The co-producer said the production team needed more time to “thoroughly prepare the technical elements,” and the musical is a “tech-heavy show.”
Regarding the continuing technical issues, the co-producer noted “we could not have prepared for some variables that could have taken place while localizing the musical. We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences made from the another delay.”
“For a perfect performance, all the elements should be meticulously equipped including the special effects and stage sound, but some variables took place, which requires more time to improve,” an official from the CJ ENM told The Korea Herald on Thursday.
The official declined to elaborate on the details of the problems, but said they occurred while “localizing” the musical. The Korean staging marks the first licensed version of the musical.
Although the musical was set to run through Aug. 7, it is not decided whether to extend the run of the delayed show, according to the co-producer.
Based on the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film of the same title, the musical made its Broadway premiere in 2019, following a pilot run a year earlier. The Korea licensed version of the musical is co-produced by the CJ ENM and the Sejong Center.
