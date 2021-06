LG Electronics’ US headquarters receives highest grade for green building

LG Electronics’ North American headquarters in New Jersey has been granted an eco-friendly certification from the US Green Building Council, according to the company’s newsroom Friday.At the USGBC Leadership Awards held this month, LG Electronics received a Platinum New Construction certification, the highest grade in USGBC’S Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system, which measures how buildings promote employee well-being, are energy and water efficient, and preserve open space and ecosystems.Since 2017, LG injected $300 million to renovate its old headquarters into a green building. LG increased green space on the 27-acre site by 50 percent, maintained woodlands and wetlands and planted more than 1,500 new trees native to New Jersey.Also, LG installed a 7,900-square-meter rooftop array of its solar modules to generate clean electricity on-site and reduce carbon emissions.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com