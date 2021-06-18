LG Electronics’ US headquarters receives highest grade for green building

LG Electronics’ North American headquarters in New Jersey was certified as green building by the US Green Building Council (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics’ North American headquarters in New Jersey has been granted an eco-friendly certification from the US Green Building Council, according to the company’s newsroom Friday.
At the USGBC Leadership Awards held this month, LG Electronics received a Platinum New Construction certification, the highest grade in USGBC’S Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system, which measures how buildings promote employee well-being, are energy and water efficient, and preserve open space and ecosystems.
Since 2017, LG injected $300 million to renovate its old headquarters into a green building. LG increased green space on the 27-acre site by 50 percent, maintained woodlands and wetlands and planted more than 1,500 new trees native to New Jersey.
Also, LG installed a 7,900-square-meter rooftop array of its solar modules to generate clean electricity on-site and reduce carbon emissions.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)