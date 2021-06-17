 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Cha Vaccine Institute to begin clinical study of hepatitis B third-generation vaccine

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 17, 2021 - 17:36       Updated : Jun 17, 2021 - 17:36
A logo of Cha Vaccine Institute (Cha Vaccine Institute)
A logo of Cha Vaccine Institute (Cha Vaccine Institute)

South Korean biotechnology company Cha Biotech has received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its plan to conduct a phase 1 clinical trial of a hepatitis B third-generation vaccine, the firm said Thursday.
Following the green light, Cha Vaccine Institute, the firm’s vaccine development subsidiary, will begin administrating the vaccine candidate to adults between the ages of 19-65, aiming to complete the study by October 2023.

The hepatitis B vaccine candidate is developed along with the institute’s therapeutic vaccine CVI-HBV-002. The institute is still conducting phase 2b safety and efficacy trial of the therapeutic vaccine candidate, formulated with self-developed adjuvant L-pampo.

The institute has prepared a separate clinical trial to see if the vaccine could help build protection against the infectious disease, in addition to its therapeutic effect, officials said.

“Cha Vaccine Institute will continue its research and development to step up as a biotechnology firm that could develop novel vaccines and chemotherapy drugs,” Cha Vaccine Institute CEO Yum Jung-sun said.

Meanwhile, Cha Vaccine Institute is preparing to go public by the end of this year. The institute filed a preliminary review application for an initial public offering to Korea Exchange in April.

(ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114