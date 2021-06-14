 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

SKT buys into ViveStudios to enhance metaverse service

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jun 14, 2021 - 17:15       Updated : Jun 14, 2021 - 17:15


Jeon Jin-soo, head of metaverse service at SK Telecom (left) poses with ViveStudios CEO Kim Se-kyu after signing an investment partnership Friday. (SK Telecom)
Jeon Jin-soo, head of metaverse service at SK Telecom (left) poses with ViveStudios CEO Kim Se-kyu after signing an investment partnership Friday. (SK Telecom)


In an effort to lead the emerging era of the metaverse, SK Telecom has made a strategic equity investment in ViveStudios, a producer of virtual content, it announced Monday.

The two sides did not disclose details of the deal, including the size of stake to be purchased or the agreed price.

ViveStudios, based in Seoul, is recognized for its international award-winning virtual reality movie “Volt.” The producer is well known for superb 3D computer-generated images and visual effects.

It has also gained fame with the ViveStudios Immersive Technology, or VIT, which builds overseas places in a virtual studio, allowing users to visit the designations without traveling abroad.

Through the partnership, the company will reinforce metaverse services by combining SKT’s technologies such as Virtual Meetup, Jump AR and Jump Studio with those of ViveStudios. The “metaverse” refers to a shared virtual universe where users interact with each other using digital avatars in an environment where all virtual worlds -- augmented reality and the internet -- are linked.

SKT’s key platform Virtual Meetup is expected to provide much more realistic services, as it would be improved by ViveStudio’s real-time 3D and video effects technologies, the company said.

ViveStudio seeks to export its content through the partnership with SKT.

“SKT will be creating synergy with ViveStudios providing various metaverse services including Virtual Meetup and Digital Human,” said Jeon Jin-soo, head of metaverse business at SKT

“Together with SKT, we hope to make a metaverse world where people around the world can freely communicate, play games and enjoy performances,” said Kim Se-kyu, CEO of ViveStudios.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114