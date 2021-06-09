[Exclusive] Government preparing Moderna vaccines for Samsung employees

The South Korean government is preparing to provide COVID-19 vaccines from US pharmaceutical company Moderna to employees of some major domestic companies as part of efforts to normalize their business operations early, according to industry sources Wednesday.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor has sent out related guidance to companies including Samsung Electronics and its affiliates, multiple sources confirmed to The Korea Herald.
According to the companies, the ministry is trying to figure out how many doses of the Moderna vaccine would be needed to vaccinate the employees. The vaccination program for strategic industries would cover companies that run factories here and have their own in-house clinics, the sources said.
For Samsung Electronics alone, around 100,000 shots of the vaccine would be needed, considering the total number of Samsung employees in Korea.
Samsung’s provincial offices, including one in Gwangju, received the ministry’s guidance recently and are considering measures to set up their own vaccination plans.
Samsung’s headquarters for the chipmaking division declined to confirm whether it is preparing for vaccinations.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronic component supplier, plans to start vaccination at its on-site clinics starting from late July. It has as many as 12,000 employees in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, and Busan.
“Employees who want to get the Moderna shots were told to submit applications,” a company official said. “However, there is no confirmed administration schedule yet.”
Other than Samsung Group, no other conglomerate here has confirmed having received such guidance from the government.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)