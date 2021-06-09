First Paris Baguette store opens in Cambodia

SPC Group is launching the Paris Baguette bakery franchise in Cambodia, opening the first branch in the country‘s capital city, the company said Wednesday.
According to SPC Group, the Korean firm behind bakery brand Paris Baguette, it forged ties with Cambodia’s HSC Group to open the first Paris Baguette store in Phnom Penh.
Cambodia is the sixth country in which Paris Baguette has launched, and it is the first time the bakery operator has formed a joint venture for its overseas business, SPC Group said.
For the business partnership, Paris Baguette’s affiliate in Singapore established a joint venture, dubbed H.SPC, with HSC Food&Beverages, an affiliate of the Cambodian conglomerate, SPC Group said.
With the launch of Paris Baguette in Cambodia, SPC Group aims to penetrate into the Southeast Asian market.
“SPC Group is committed to expanding business in Southeast Asia,” an SPC Group official said.
“We recently met with a Malaysian senior minister to discuss establishing a halal-certified food factory there, and we are reviewing plans to tap into Indonesia, which has the biggest market in the region. We also plan to enter the Middle East market in the future.”
The first Paris Baguette store in Cambodia is located in the central area of Boeung Keng Kang in the capital city, occupying the entire space of a three-story building.
SPC Group operates about 430 Paris Baguette stores overseas in six countries -- China, the United States, France, Vietnam, Singapore and Cambodia.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
