 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Air Force officer dead after taking 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2021 - 10:34       Updated : Jun 5, 2021 - 10:34

Service members wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot at a hospital in Gyeonggi Province on May 28. (Yonhap)
Service members wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot at a hospital in Gyeonggi Province on May 28. (Yonhap)

 An Air Force non-commissioned officer has died after receiving a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, military officials said Friday.

   According to the officials, the senior master sergeant based in Gimhae, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, got the second jab of the vaccine on May 24, and became brain dead a week later. The officer died Thursday.

   This is the first death of a soldier following vaccination. It wasn't immediately clear if the death is directly related to the vaccine.

   The surviving family didn't want an autopsy on the late officer, a military official said.

   Most soldiers in their 30s have received first doses of AstraZeneca vaccines but the deceased officer got the second jab earlier than others in order to join the Red Flag multinational air exercise, set to take place in Alaska later this month. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114