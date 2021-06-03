[Eye Plus] Nights shine bright on Seoul’s Nodeulseom

Nodeulseom, an artificial island built a century ago, is a unique place from which to view Seoul’s nightscape over the Han River, especially in early summer.





While you’re staring at reflections of the Han River at night near a dock, an art installation shaped like a giant moon may catch your attention. The 12-meter-tall installation, “Dalbitnodeul,” meaning “Nodeul Under the Moonlight,” is made up of two circular metal structures. It is a popular spot for nighttime photo shoots.





Visitors are also invited to multiple spaces on the island filled with lights. Colored lights on the bridge and skyscrapers in the financial district of Yeouido combine to create dreamlike scenery as well.





Located between Seoul’s Yongsan and Dongjak districts, this island in the heart of Seoul was transformed into a cultural complex in 2019 after a four-year renovation plan.





Before the reconstruction, parts of the island had been used as tennis courts or vegetable gardens. The Seoul government decided to build a music-based integrated cultural complex in 2016.





Easily accessed by car or on foot via the Hangang Bridge, the island hosts various cultural programs at its outdoor music space, music lounge, food culture salons and multipurpose auditorium.





Since the outdoor space at the cultural complex is open 24/7, it offers an unforgettable chance to take a walk in Seoul on a starry summer night.



Photo by Park Hyun-koo

Written by Jie Ye-eun