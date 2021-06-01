CJ CGV to screen evening meditation movies from next week

This composite image, provided by CJ CGV, shows the posters for its meditation movies, each scheduled to screen from June 9-18, 2021, and June 23 to July 2. (CJ CGV)

South Korea's leading cinema chain CJ CGV said Tuesday it will screen two meditation movies starting next week to help people enjoy tranquility in the evening after being busy in the daytime.



"Peace of Mind," featuring the beauty of oceans, the sky and space, along with a meditation guide, will be screened from June 9-18, according to CGV.



From June 23 to July 2, "Body Scan" will be shown to allow viewers to enjoy self-reflective body movements at movie theaters.



The movies are part of the multiplex operator's evening meditation program, named "Mind On an Off," created in collaboration with 2EASY Labs, the developer of a mobile meditation app, Lucid Island.



The hourlong program aims to guide viewers through meditation with narration on self-examination, video on aesthetics of natural sceneries and relaxing music.



CGV said the movies will start between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at five CGV theaters in Seoul -- Yeouido Premium, Gangbyeon Comfort Seat, Songpa SphereX, and ordinary theaters in Mokdong and Hongdae -- during the screening period.



"The content has been created to meet moviegoers' demand for a short break from the hustle of everyday lives," CGV said, adding that it will work to introduce other programs suited to multiplexes. (Yonhap)