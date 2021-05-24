MMCA celebrates Chung Sang-hwa’s 60-year art career

Artist Chung Sang-hwa (Lee Man-hong, MMCA)

A retrospective of Chung Sang-hwa, a renowned Korean contemporary artist who has explored the concept of infinity through his paintings, was unveiled at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.



The exhibition “Chung Sang Hwa” at MMCA Seoul is a comprehensive exploration of the artist, including recent signature works that feature grid compositions, demonstrating Chung’s own method of “peeling off and filling in.”



“‘To reveal is to value the quality of it. It is because the back of the plane needs to be considered as well. If there is the back, the back of the back is also considered to be existing,” Chung said in a video interview with the MMCA. “I guess there is another thing behind it. For me, the plane is concentrated in the expanded plane, so a single plane goes into infinity. It goes into infinity and beyond, so the canvas is revealed,” he said.







"Untitled" by Chung Sang-hwa (MMCA)