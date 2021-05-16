Artists in Myanmar take part in festival to remember Gwangju Democratic Uprising

(May 18 Democratization Movement Art Festival)

The May 18 Democratization Movement Art Festival kicked off in Gwangju on Saturday, commemorating the 41st anniversary of the Gwangju Democratic Uprising.



With the slogan “Spreading peace through solidarity,” the festival aims to connect the historical significance of the past with the need for future engagement and action.



An art wall has been installed at May 18 Democracy Square, located within the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju. Nine other joint exhibitions and artists’ workshops are going on at venues throughout the city. Among them are Chonnam National University, Lee Kang-ha Art Museum, local art galleries and Herstory, an exhibition center run by the Gwangju Foundation for Women and Family.



Notable at this year’s festival is the participation of artists in Myanmar. “The process wasn’t easy even after some five artists were expected to join the festival. But we ended up with 17 artists participating,” said Kim Hwa-soon, director of the Association of Korean National Fine Artists in Gwangju, which organized the festival, told The Korea Herald. “Upon receiving the art pieces as online files, we printed the works in acrylic form. The artists’ names are kept anonymous at the gallery to ensure their safety,” she said.



“Never Give Up” by anonymous artist from Myanmar (May 18 Democratization Movement Art Festival)

“Our Future” by anonymous artist from Myanmar (May 18 Democratization Movement Art Festival)