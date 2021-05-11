 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

LG Uplus to invest over 300 bln won to build new data center

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2021 - 23:37       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 00:05

LG Uplus Corp.'s logo is shown in this undated file image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
LG Uplus Corp.'s logo is shown in this undated file image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Tuesday it will invest more than 300 billion won ($267.9 million) to build a new internet data center amid growing user demand.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it will invest 318.1 billion won for a new internet data center from June 1 until Dec. 31, 2023.

The move comes after LG Uplus CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik vowed earlier this year to focus on new businesses aimed at corporate customers.

LG Uplus currently operates four internet data centers -- three in southern Seoul and one in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of the capital -- according to a company spokesperson.

For all of last year, sales from the company's internet data center business stood at 228 billion won, up 16.1 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114