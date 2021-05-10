 Back To Top
Business

Naver, SNU to form 100-strong AI research arm

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 10, 2021 - 15:59       Updated : May 10, 2021 - 16:20

Officials from Naver and SNU pose after holding a signing ceremony on Monday. (Naver)
Officials from Naver and SNU pose after holding a signing ceremony on Monday. (Naver)

Naver, South Korea’s largest portal site, said Monday that the company will create a joint research arm with Seoul National University to delve into the field of artificial intelligence.

The two sides held an online signing ceremony, agreeing on the need for research on Korean-based AI and the establishment of the SNU-Naver Hyperscale AI center.

Around 100 AI researchers from Naver and the university will take part in the project for the next three years.

The cooperation aims to develop the Korean language-based AI models with ultimate goals of developing a hyperscale AI system that is capable of understanding the Korean language in terms of text, image and voice at the same time.

Naver will provide its super computing infrastructure and data for the joint research, it said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

