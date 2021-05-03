Controversy brews over online quasi-real name

Controversy is brewing over the pros and cons of a new bill that obligates netizens to fully disclose their usernames in posts and comments online.
The National Assembly late last month approved an amendment to the information and communication network act to adopt the so-called “quasi-real name system” to protect victims from malicious comments.
The bill, proposed by Rep. Park Dae-chool of the People Power Party, calls for the full disclosure of usernames of those who post or comment on portal sites with an average daily user count of more than 100,000.
“Initially, the bill was pushed forward by disclosing both Internet Protocol addresses and IDs, but it was not passed in the 20th National Assembly because there was a lot of opposition. So we took a step back to revealing only IDs. I don’t think it violates freedom of expression much,” Rep. Park told The Korea Herald by phone.
“Freedom of expression is important, but many people suffer from too much malicious comments from people hiding behind anonymity. I believe the bill ensures maximum anonymity and minimal accountability,” he said.
If the law is passed, it will be applied to sites such as the nation’s largest portal site Naver and the second largest, Daum. Currently, usernames on Daum are already fully public, as is their comment history if one clicks onto the user profile. As for Naver, usernames are only partially revealed, and their comment history is also available.
Naver has the largest number of users at around 80 percent of the market share, while Daum has about 15 percent.
Park admitted the bill would not make a big difference to the two largest portals, but said, “If the entire (username) is revealed (for Naver), wouldn’t the netizens write with more responsibility?”
In a poll, more Koreans sided with opinions that their names should be revealed in comments to make the process more transparent.
According to a survey conducted by Hankook Research in November, 80 percent of the respondents agreed to an introduction of a real-name system to prevent malicious comments. Only 9 percent opposed.
The National Police Agency said the number of complaints related to cyber defamation and insults made to police doubled from 8,880 in 2014 to 16,633 in 2019.
However, the government, along with industry and civic groups have opposed the quasi-real name system, saying it would be ineffective in reducing malicious comments and potential violations of freedom of expression.
“The mandatory disclosure of IDs is not much different from an unconstitutional real-name system,” said a joint statement from the civic groups Minbyun-Lawyers for a Democratic Society, Open Net and People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy.
The real-name system was first introduced in 2007. Users had to go through a verification process before they wrote a message or commented on portal sites. However, the Constitutional Court ruled it unconstitutional in 2012 and the real-name system was abolished after five years.
At the time, the Constitutional Court said, “The freedom of expression, which is the basis of democracy, is limited, which dampens expression.”
“This treats all citizens as potential criminals due to convenience in investigation,” the court said, adding there is risks that personal information may be kept for a long time and leaked.
The Ministry of Science and ICT and other related ministries also told the National Assembly that a “cautious approach is needed.”
