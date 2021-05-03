S. Korea launches new frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities

This undated photo, provided by the Navy, shows its new 2,800-ton frigate, named the Daejeon. (Navy)

South Korea was to hold a launching ceremony Monday for a new 2,800-ton frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities, the Navy said.



The new warship Daejeon is the fifth of the country's FFX Batch II frigates to replace the Navy's 1,500-ton frigates and 1,000-ton patrol combat corvettes, according to the military.



The ceremony was to be held at its manufacturer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s Okpo shipyard on the southern island of Geoje, with the attendance of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong.



With 120 crew members aboard, the 122-meter frigate will carry various weapons, including ship-to-ship and surface-to-ground missiles, as well as a helicopter for naval operations.



The new frigate has improved capability to detect and attack submarines with a towed array sonar system and a long-range antisubmarine torpedo, according to the military.



"With improved anti-submarine capabilities, the Daejeon will play a key role as a main battleship of the Navy," an official said.



The new warship will be delivered to the Navy by the end of the next year after a trial period. (Yonhap)



