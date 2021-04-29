Musicals brace for disruptions with new COVID-19 infections

Hit by a series of COVID-19 infections, the musical scene is bracing for perhaps another virus crisis, following earlier shutdowns in March and August last year.



Four cast members of the musical “Dracula,” set to run from mid-May, have confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, sounding an alarm for musical productions.





Shin Sung-rok (HB Entertainment)





Musical actors Shin Sung-rok who plays Dracula, Kang Tae-eul and Jeon Dong-seok playing the role of Van Helsing in the musical have tested positive for COVID-19, OD Company, the production company behind the musical, announced through its social media account on Tuesday. This follows last week’s announcement that musical actor Son Jun-ho had contracted the virus.



“Shin was first tested negative for the virus, but he remained in self-quarantine out of caution,” the company said, adding the rest of the cast members and staffers have gone into self-quarantine and are being tested for COVID-19 again.



Son’s infection, announced on April 23, sounded an alarm across the entertainment scene.





Son Jun-ho (Sidus HQ)





“Son Jun-ho has not been feeling well recently, so he voluntarily tested for COVID-19. He tested positive and went into self-quarantine,” Son’s agency Sidus HQ said.



Jeon, who has been starring in the ongoing musical “Phantom,” stepped down from his role following his diagnosis.



Son’s wife, Kim So-hyun, who is also a stage actress, has canceled her performances in “Phantom,” too. She has tested negative for the coronavirus.



As rehearsals for the musical “Dracula” have been suspended since last Friday, it is likely that the opening date for the musical may have to be postponed.



Meanwhile, the musical scene is bracing for perhaps another shutdown, considering cast members and staffers working on multiple productions at the same time have been infected.



In August, more than 10 musicals had to cancel their performances when cast members came in close contact with a person who was infected with COVID-19.



In March last year, some cast members of the international tour production of “The Phantom the Opera” were confirmed with COVID-19, leading to the cancelation of some performances. At the time, a number of other musicals canceled performances, too, as a precautionary measure.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)