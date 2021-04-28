Lee’s art collection to be split up, donated to public sector

The long-anticipated announcement on the fate of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s art collection, delivered Wednesday, drew mixed reactions from the art world.
Around 23,000 art pieces -- 21,600 antique works and 1,600 modern and contemporary works -- will be donated to a number of public museums around the country as well as to Seoul National University, according to Samsung.
While the antique art collection, which includes some 60 state-designated treasures, will be donated to the National Museum of Korea in its entirety, the modern and contemporary artworks will go to different public institutions: the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, five regional art museums and Seoul National University.
The five regional art museums are Lee Jung Seop Art Gallery in Jeju, Park Soo Keun Museum in Gangwon Province, Daegu Art Museum, Jeonnam Museum of Art in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, and Gwangju Museum of Art.
Explaining that Lee’s collection contains many works by Park Soo-keun, a source from a company that appraised Lee’s collection told The Korea Herald on Wednesday morning that some of those pieces would go to Park Soo Keun Museum in Gangwon Province. “Some masterpieces by Lee In-seong, who is a Daegu-born artist, will go to the museum in Daegu,” said the source.
Experts welcomed the news that many of the works would be donated to smaller public museums dedicated to specific artists, pointing out that they often lack the funding to purchase major works by the same artists.
“It is good news that Lee’s valuable artworks are being donated to society, given to national museums. I find it a pity that some art museums dedicated to Korean art masters do not own many paintings by the artists,” said Hwang Dal-seung, the president of the Galleries Association of Korea.
Regional museums dedicated to Park Soo-keun and Lee Jung-seop struggled to secure the artists’ works for their collections due to their scarcity and high price tags.
But not everyone welcomed the news that Lee’s collection would be split up.
“It seems the collection will end up scattered in different entities across the country, which lowers the value of the collection. It would have been better to keep the collection as a whole at one place to showcase as Lee Kun-hee’s collection. That would have helped attract more attention and visitors to the works both from home and abroad,” said Choe Byong-suh, an honorary professor at Dongduk Women’s University.
Works to be donated to the MMCA include “Le Bassin aux Nympheas” by Claude Monet, “Les Amoureux aux Bouquets Rouges” by Marc Chagall, “Family of Marsupial Centaurs” by Salvador Dali, “Marche de Pontoise” by Camille Pissarro and “La Lecture” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as several Korean masterpieces.
“The Lee family is sensitive about the national sentiment about the company and this has influenced their decision to donate the artworks to the public,” an expert who declined to be named told The Korea Herald. “National museums, including MMCA, will see their status elevated globally. But it would have been better to build a museum solely dedicated to Lee’s collection, collaborating with a talented architect. That would have been a great trademark of the Korean art industry, considering the value of the collection and the brand name of Samsung.”
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)