 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

S. Korea to invest W105b in promising digital New Deal companies

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 14:47       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 14:47

Ministry of Science and ICT (Yonhap)
Ministry of Science and ICT (Yonhap)
South Korea said Wednesday it will invest 105 billion won ($94 million) this year to support budding companies in promising tech sectors, such as 5G networks and artificial intelligence, as part of the country's digital New Deal initiative.

Last year, South Korea unveiled the digital New Deal program, which aims to invest 58.2 trillion won to develop key future technologies from smart factories to big data solutions and create 900,000 jobs by 2025.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association to further support tech startups and small companies under the digital New Deal program through investment funds.

Under the agreement, the ICT ministry will provide 60 billion won, while the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association, which includes the country's three major mobile carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- will offer 45 billion won.

The ICT ministry said it expects the move to lead to more investment and help nurture promising companies in the tech sector.

South Korea has set aside 12.7 trillion won this year for its digital New Deal program. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114