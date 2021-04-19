 Back To Top
National

Female S. Korean diplomat stationed in Costa Rica dies in apparent suicide: ministry

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 19:36       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 19:36
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

A female South Korean diplomat stationed at the country's Embassy in Costa Rica has died in an apparent suicide, the foreign ministry said Monday.

   The official died early last week and is believed to have taken her own life, a ministry official said.

   The ministry declined to provide more details, citing the privacy of the deceased and the family.

   Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has ordered a thorough probe into the death, the official added.

   The ministry is discussing funeral procedures with the family of the deceased, the official said. (Yonhap)
