 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

SK Telecom launches 5G-based disinfection robot

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 09:04       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 09:04

SK Telecom Co.'s 5G-powered disinfection robot roams around Yongin Severance Hospital in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the company on Monday. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co.'s 5G-powered disinfection robot roams around Yongin Severance Hospital in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the company on Monday. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it has commercialized the world's first 5G-based disinfection robot in a move to automate anti-infection efforts against COVID-19 in health care facilities.

The telecom operator said it partnered with Yongin Severance Hospital to deploy the robot, which uses a real-time location system using a 5G network to roam around the hospital on its own and monitor people's temperatures and whether they are wearing masks.

The robot is also equipped with an ultraviolet disinfection system to remove bacteria and germs around the hospital.

SK Telecom said the robot can also detect the location of missing patients through its real-time location system and analysis of patient density within the hospital.

The robot is based on SK Telecom's existing guide robot brand Keemi.

Last year, SK Telecom developed an autonomous disinfection robot with Omron Electronics Korea, which was deployed at the mobile carrier's headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114