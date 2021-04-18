[News Focus] Widening wage gap seen between nonregular, regular jobs

A graphic of employees in South Korea (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The wage gap between regular and nonregular workers in South Korea has continued to grow over the past decade, state data showed.



According to Statistics Korea, the average monthly wage for regular workers came to 2.29 million won ($2,050) in 2010, which posted a gap of 1.03 million won, compared to 1.26 million won for nonregular workers.



In 2015, the gap between the two widened to 1.23 million won by 2.7 million won vs. 1.47 million won for nonregular employees. The state-run agency publicizes the figures once a year, in August.



In 2020, the wage disparity further expanded to 1.52 million won by 3.23 million won for regular employees vs. 1.71 million won for nonregular employees.



As of last year, 88 percent of regular workers were national pension policyholders while the percentage of pension subscribers among nonregular workers stayed at 37.8 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)