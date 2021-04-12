 Back To Top
Entertainment

Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Apr 12, 2021 - 10:00

This photo, provided by RBW, shows a promotional image of K-pop girl group Mamamoo's online concert for a K-pop performance series to be launched by British streaming platform LIVENow on May 1, 2021. (RBW)
This photo, provided by RBW, shows a promotional image of K-pop girl group Mamamoo's online concert for a K-pop performance series to be launched by British streaming platform LIVENow on May 1, 2021. (RBW)
South Korean all-female group Mamamoo will perform for an online K-pop show series to be launched by a British music streaming service next month, its management agency said Monday.

The quartet will hold a special online concert of their hit songs and also share behind-the-scenes moments on LIVENow's K-pop series on May 1, according to RBW.

The show, titled "LIVENow K-pop Presents Mamamoo," will be streamed worldwide at different times according to regional time zones to reach more viewers.

LIVENow, a British online streaming platform that offers various content on music, sports and comedy, has been preparing the K-pop series in collaboration with the Seoul-based TR Entertainment.

Mamamoo, a popular girl group known for its powerful vocalists, will be the first one to headline the show. Since debuting in 2014, the group has released a number of hit songs, including "Hip," "Decalcomanie" and "Yes I am."

Tickets for the band's upcoming performance can be purchased at the ticketing website Interpark in South Korea. (Yonhap)

