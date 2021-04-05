 Back To Top
Finance

Hyundai Card rolls out credit card with plentiful benefits

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 5, 2021 - 15:38       Updated : Apr 5, 2021 - 19:15
Hyundai Card Z credit cards (Hyundai Card)
Hyundai Card Z credit cards (Hyundai Card)


South Korean credit card issuer Hyundai Card has launched new credit cards which offer what the company says "ultimate rewards," for customers.

The new credit cards under the Hyundai Card Z brand is the latest edition of the company’s credit card series named with alphabet letters.

The new cards named after the last letter of the English alphabet comes with a range of cream-of-the-crop benefits, such as discounts at online streaming services, like Netflix, and retail malls, including E-Mart.

“Hyundai Card Z offers powerful discount rewards based on data analysis of transactions customers repeatedly make at specific categories,” an official from the local card company said.

The Z edition is subdivided into three types -- Family, Work and Ontact, a new term to describe contactless online services.

Hyundai Card Z Family, for example, offers eye-catching discounts on everyday living expenses of family, such as those at online shopping malls, large supermarkets and food delivery apps. Cardholders can receive up to 10 percent discount on their purchases at E-Mart and food delivery app Baemin.

Hyundai Card Z Work cardholders can receive a 50 percent discount on coffees at Starbucks and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a 10 percent discount for public transportation or taxi fees.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
