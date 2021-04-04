[Photo News] Early voting turnout for by-elections

Early voting for next week’s by-elections finished Saturday with a turnout of 20.54 percent, the highest in South Korea’s by-election history, according to election authorities.



During the two-day advance voting period that ended at 6 p.m. on the day, 2.49 million of the total 12.16 million eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the National Election Commission.



The previous record high of 19.40 percent was posted in the Oct. 29 by-elections in 2014. (Yonhap)





President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook cast their early ballots at a polling station, set up at the Samgcheongdong community center in Seoul, on Saturday, five days ahead of the Seoul mayoral by-election.







Voters stand in line to cast ballots at a polling station in Seoul on Saturday, the first day of two-day early voting for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election.







Voters receive ballots at a polling station in Seoul on Saturday, the first day of two-day early voting for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election.







Voters cast ballots at a polling station in Seoul on Saturday, the first day of two-day early voting for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election.







Election officials sort ballots at a polling station in Seoul following the end of the early voting period on Saturday.







Election officials carry ballot boxes at a polling station in Seoul after the end of the early voting period on Saturday.



(Photos: Yonhap)