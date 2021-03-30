Kia fully unveils EV6, the first EV launch since rebranding

Kia Corp., South Korea’s second-largest carmaker and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, on Tuesday held the digital world premiere of the EV6, its first all-electric model built on the group’s exclusive electric vehicle platform.
Being the first electric vehicle to be launched since Kia Motors changed its name to Kia Corp. earlier this year, the EV6 is expected to signal a new chapter for the carmaker in light of the fast-growing mobility market.
In terms of functions, the new model was noted for its record-high acceleration, ultrafast charging system, and vehicle-to-load system that enables battery energy to be used by external devices.
From a design perspective, the EV6 is characterized by a combination of apparently opposite factors -- displaying the design slogan “Opposites United” -- while offering a spacious interior and a panoramic curved display.
“The EV6 marks the beginning of Kia’s transformation into an innovative mobility solutions provider,” the company’s president and co-CEO Song Ho-sung said during a welcoming speech.
“We hope that the unveiling of this new vehicle offers the world the opportunity to really feel the changes that we are undergoing.”
The carmaker has vowed to expand the proportion of eco-friendly vehicles that it makes to 40 percent of its total production volume by 2030.
The event -- titled “Inspiring Every Journey” -- and the consequent media conference were held virtually, with the vehicle’s promotional video released via YouTube.
“The EV6 defines the brand we want to be and the customers we want to speak to,” said Senior Vice President Karim Antoine Habib, who is in charge of design.
In explaining the model’s exterior design elements, he underlined the balance of contrasting elements, a concept which comes in line with the slogan “Opposites United.”
The EV6, according to Habib, has the sportiness of a fastback, the compact stance of a hatch, as well as the raw strength of a rally car.
Minimizing air resistance and maximizing speed efficiency are the active air flap on the front bumper and the rear deck spoiler in the back.
Taking into consideration the autonomous driving trend, the carmaker also exerted efforts to optimize the interior of the vehicle.
“We are initially attracted by the exterior of a car but it is with the interior that we fall in love with,” said Jochen Paesen, vice president in charge of interior design.
A key factor in the diverse interior layout and pleasant space is the use of the Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP. The EV-exclusive platform that is unique to Hyundai Motor Group allows for a flat floor in the vehicle, Paesen explained.
“Despite the compact exterior dimension, the 2.9 meter wheel base results in cabin space that is similar to many mid-sized or large-sized SUVs,” he said.
The interior design chief also pointed out the integrated curve display which offers unobstructed visibility and the diversity of sustainable materials used in the car, including recycled plastic and vegan leather.
Kia will initially roll out three product lines -- standard, long range, and the GT-line -- within the year and later add the high-end GT Model by late 2022 to complete the four-category EV6 lineup. Customers may register for advance orders starting Wednesday via the carmaker’s official webpage.
The premium GT Model is noted for taking a mere 3.5 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour from zero speed, marking the highest acceleration among cars produced here so far.
The price will for the standard model will start in the higher 40 million won range, while the premium GT Model is expected to be priced at the lower 70 million won range. The corresponding figures exclude tax benefits and assume a special consumption tax rate of 3.5 percent.
Taking into account the EV subsidies distributed by the central and local governments, the standard model may be priced as low as the mid 30 million won range, according to officials.
By Bae Hyun-jung
