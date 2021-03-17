 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

SK Bioscience set to go public this week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2021 - 09:38       Updated : Mar 17, 2021 - 09:38
This undated photo provided by SK Bioscience Co. shows its vaccine manufacturing plant in Andong, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (SK Bioscience Co.)
This undated photo provided by SK Bioscience Co. shows its vaccine manufacturing plant in Andong, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (SK Bioscience Co.)
South Korean vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. is set to go public on the local bourse this week and will probably emerge as the top bio pick by investors amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to brokerage houses.

The offering price of SK Bioscience, the pharmaceutical unit of major conglomerate SK Group, was set at 65,000 won ($57.47) per share for its market debut Thursday.

Brokerage houses predicted that the maker of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines will jump upon its market debut, probably starting at the highest opening price of 130,000 won and finishing at its daily permissible ceiling of 169,000 won ($149.43).

If so, the bio firm's value would more than double from 4.9 trillion won to 12.9 trillion won.

Last week, SK Bioscience drew a record 64 trillion won in investor deposits during a two-day subscription period for its share sale.

The figure surpasses the two previous records set last year -- 58.6 trillion won for gaming company Kakao Games and 58.4 trillion won for K-pop agency Big Hit Entertainment. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114