 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Creditor slams SsangYong’s passivity toward HAAH deal

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 18:24       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 18:24
Korea Development Bank Chairman Lee Dong-gull speaks at a virtual press conference held in KDB headquarters in Seoul Monday. (KDB)
Korea Development Bank Chairman Lee Dong-gull speaks at a virtual press conference held in KDB headquarters in Seoul Monday. (KDB)
The Korea Development Bank, a major creditor of debt-saddled SsangYong Motor, said Monday that the commercial vehicle maker and its labor union had been “uncooperative” when dealing with the proposed acquirer led by US car retailer HAAH Automotive, which clouds prospects for the deal.

Their passivity -- failing to present a reorganization plan swiftly and hinging on state financial support -- stands in contrast with the endeavors of the company’s India-based major shareholder, Mahindra & Mahindra, to cut its SsangYong ownership through capital reduction and put the sale process on the fast track, said KDB Chairman Lee Dong-gull in a press briefing.

“The potential investor sees SsangYong’s situation as getting worse and more serious,” said Lee, who heads the state-run lender. “We are making our best efforts to encourage SsangYong Motor to make a swift decision for the potential investor.”

The KDB also reiterated its stance that its financial support for SsangYong cannot come through unless SsangYong reaches an agreement with the HAAH-led investor group on its reorganization plan.

The plan is a prerequisite for the potential investor group to present its letter of credit to prove that it has secured enough cash for the acquisition, which would then be reviewed by the third-party assessors that determine the KDB’s additional financial support to assist SsangYong in overcoming a liquidity crunch.

Without SsangYong taking a proactive approach in dealing with the potential investor group and the shareholder and without related parties sharing the pain, the deal is unlikely to proceed smoothly, he said.

“I feel regret that SsangYong and its labor union seem to have been uncooperative about getting the deal done,” Lee said. “In order for SsangYong to stay afloat, all parties concerned must share their pain.”

SsangYong is on the brink of rehabilitation under a prepackaged bankruptcy strategy, which would allow the company with impaired capital to speed up the court-led bankruptcy process and seek a turnaround.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114