 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung SDI logs record battery R&D spending in 2020

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 18:14       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 18:14
Samsung SDI President Jun Young-hyun (Samsung SDI)
Samsung SDI President Jun Young-hyun (Samsung SDI)


Samsung SDI spent a record 808.3 billion won ($710.2 million) on research and development for next-generation electric vehicle batteries in 2020.

According to its annual report, released Tuesday, the amount was 7.2 percent of its revenue last year.

“The investment is the seed of Samsung SDI’s future growth engine as the company prepares for the upcoming era of electric vehicles,” a company official said.

This is the first time that Samsung SDI’s battery R&D spending has surpassed the 800 billion won mark. The company allocated 604.8 billion won, or 6.6 percent of its total revenue, for battery R&D in 2018 and raised it to 712.6 billion won or 7.2 percent in 2019.

Samsung SDI is preparing to launch an advanced lithium-ion battery in the second half of this year that will contain 88 percent nickel.

Last year, the company made progress in silicon anode technology. When silicon is added to anodes, which are made of graphite, the batteries become more powerful. Currently, the level of silicon in its anodes stands at 5 percent. Silicon can accommodate more lithium ions, but can also cause anodes to swell.

The Samsung Group affiliate is also pushing for solid-state batteries, aiming to begin their mass production in 2027. Solid-state batteries, which use solid materials instead of liquid, have various advantages: They are lighter, last longer and have greater resistance to fire.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114