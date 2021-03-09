 Back To Top
Business

Kia teases 1st EV platform-based EV6

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 09:40       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 09:40
This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the front of the EV6 to be unveiled later this month. (Kia Corp)
Kia Corp. on Tuesday released a teaser for the EV6, its first dedicated all-electric model built on Hyundai Motor Group's EV platform, ahead of its global unveiling later this month.

Kia plans to launch seven all-electric models by 2027, and the EV6 is the first model of the planned EV-only lineup, the company said in a statement.

The EV6 is based on the group's own Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and developed under Kia's new design philosophy that embodies its shifting focus toward electrification, it said.  

"Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles," Karim Habib, head of Kia Global Design Center, said.

Last month, Kia's bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled the IONIQ 5, its first model embedded with the E-GMP platform, as the group strives to morph into a future mobility solutions provider. (Yonhap)
