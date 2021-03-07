Hong Sang-soo wins third Silver Bear at Berlinale with ‘Introduction’

The Berlin International Film Festival announces “Introduction” by Hong Sang-soo as the winner of the Silver Bear for best screenplay (screenshot of Berlinale)



Director Hong Sang-soo won the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the Berlin International Film Festival for his 25th feature film, “Introduction,” on Friday.



The three-part movie, starring Shin Seok-ho, Park Mi-so and Kim Min-hee, revolves around a young man named Young-ho’s journey to visit his father, his lover and his mother.



“More than telling a story, or advancing a narration with efficiency, this script fabricates those momentary intervals between one action and another, where, for an instant, a hidden truth of human life is suddenly revealed, bright and lucid,” said the jury regarding the film.



The 71st Berlin fest, held online this year due to COVID-19, concluded its five-day run with the announcement of the winners and uploaded acceptance videos by the winners Friday.



“I heard the news about this prize and I was surprised and happy. I would like to thank the jury for their appreciation for the film. I was happy to read the jury statement,” said Hong in his online acceptance speech.



While other recipients of the awards showed their face and spoke to the camera, Hong was the only one who just showed the English text of his speech. He also showed a video of a snail with his partner Kim Min-hee singing “Que Sera Sera” in the background.



“I found this young snail a long time ago while on a walk with Kim Min-hee around our place and I wanted to show this snail as a small present to you all. It’s a hard time. Take care, take a good care of yourselves,” said Hong.



“Introduction” by director Hong Sang-soo (Jeonwonsa Film)