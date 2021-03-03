 Back To Top
Finance

Jo Jung-suk, Park Min-young receive presidential citations as exemplary taxpayers

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 3, 2021 - 12:31       Updated : Mar 3, 2021 - 13:09
Actors Jo Jung-suk (left) and Park Min-young (Jam Entertainment, Namoo Actors)
Actors Jo Jung-suk (left) and Park Min-young (Jam Entertainment, Namoo Actors)
South Korean actors Jo Jung-suk and Park Min-young have received presidential citations for being good taxpayers, according to tax agency officials Wednesday.

The two are among 1,057 exemplary taxpayers picked by the National Tax Service, they said, adding the actors will cooperate with the agency as public relations ambassadors this year.

Jo and Park as model taxpayers are free from tax audits for three years as a reward.

Other exemplary taxpayers get the same benefits, but for up to two years.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
