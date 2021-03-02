LG Innotek develops industry's first automotive Wi-Fi 6E module

This photo provided by LG Innotek Co. on Tuesday, shows an automotive Wi-Fi 6E module developed by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (LG Innotek Co.)

LG Innotek Co., a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it has developed an automotive Wi-Fi module with advanced wireless communication technology as the company eyes to expand its presence in the future mobility market.



LG Innotek claimed its latest automotive Wi-Fi module is the industry's first to be based on the next-generation Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) technology using 6 GHz bandwidth.



The company said it expects to commercialize the Wi-Fi 6E module in 2022.



The automotive Wi-Fi6E module is a near-field wireless communications component connecting in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems to smart devices and external routers. The module combines a communications chipset, a radio frequency circuit and other components.



LG Innotek said its module has a data transmission speed of 1.2 gigabits per second, which is roughly three times faster than the existing Wi-Fi 5. It takes only 2 milliseconds to connect to the network, which is seven times faster than the previous ones.



Such communication performance will deliver seamless connectivity to passengers, allowing them to enjoy high-definition movies and games on the in-vehicle display or audio system, according to the company.



LG Innotek said the product also boasts enhanced durability as it can withstand temperature changes between -40 degree Celsius and 85 degree Celsius. It was developed with a larger synapse surface design to cope with repeated shrinking and swelling.



The company added its automotive Wi-Fi 6E module also has a small and slim form factor and is compatible with existing modules.



With the latest product, LG Innotek said it eyes to become a leading company in the automotive communications component market that is currently dominated by Japanese firms.



To achieve its goal, the company said it will actively target auto parts suppliers in North America, Europe, Japan and China. It also plans to do joint promotions with Germany's Infineon Technologies AG that supplies Wi-Fi 6E automotive chipsets.



According to market researcher Techno Systems Research (TSR), the demand for automotive Wi-Fi communication modules are expected to grow by 70 percent, from 51.2 million units in 2020 to 87.3 million units in 2025. (Yonhap)