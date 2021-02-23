Hyundai Motor unveils Ioniq 5, seeks attention in electric car market

Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)



Hyundai Motor unveiled the all-electric midsized sport utility vehicle Ioniq 5 on Tuesday. It is the first model to use the automaker’s own electric vehicle platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform or E-GMP.



In an online press conference, Hyundai Motor President Chang Jae-hoon and executives presented the Ioniq 5, highlighting how the new car would set the standard for an electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.



“Electrification is the major focus of the paradigm shift in the global automotive industry, and global demand is expected to grow by about 30 percent this year,” Chang said during the online unveiling event.



“The Ioniq 5 sticks to the basics in performance, and fulfills the rising demand for innovative use of interior space. With the Ioniq 5, we seek to lead the global electric vehicle market and to gain a foothold as a top-tier brand.”





Hyundai Motor President Chang Jae-hoon (center) and executives pose at the Ioniq 5 unveiling press conference held online Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor)



The Ioniq 5 can support 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructure, with the 800-V charging capability as the standard. This means that with a 350-kilowatt charger, the vehicle can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes, Hyundai said.



It can drive up to 470 to 480 kilometers on a single charge, when equipped with two-wheel drive and a 72.6-kilowatt-hour battery, the company said.



The new vehicle is also equipped with the new Vehicle-to-Load function, which means users can use the car’s battery to charge other electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters and camping equipment.



For the interior, the new car has embraced a “living space” theme, with its ample interior space made possible by the long wheelbase of 3,000 millimeters -- 100 millimeters longer than Hyundai’s other SUV model, the Palisade.



Chang and Lee Sang-yup, the senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Global Design Center, got in the Ioniq 5 to move the center console -- which is between the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat in the front -- back and forth to show that it can slide back as much as 140 millimeters.





Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)