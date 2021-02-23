 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's imports of onions more than quadruple on weak output

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 11:03       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 11:03
In this file photo, a shopper picks up a bag of onions at a supermarket in Seoul on Jan. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, a shopper picks up a bag of onions at a supermarket in Seoul on Jan. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea's imports of onions grew more than fourfold in the first two months of 2021 from a year earlier, as the long rainy season and a series of typhoons have dealt a harsh blow on the production.

Imports of onions came to 13,715 tons this year through Wednesday last week, rising sharply from 3,027 tons posted over the January-February period of 2020, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Of the import volume, those from China accounted for 63 percent, trailed by those from Japan with 32 percent.

The local consumer price for a kilogram of onions came to 3,314 won ($2.98) recently, soaring from the previous year's average of 1,750 won, as the output of the vegetable fell sharply due to the long rainy season.

The ministry expects South Korea to depend heavily on imported goods through early April, when this year's harvest of onions begins.

South Korea plans to expand monitoring on local retailers and wholesalers to prevent them from manipulating the country of origin. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114