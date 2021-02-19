 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kakao Mobility receives $200 million investment

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 19, 2021 - 14:20       Updated : Feb 19, 2021 - 14:23
An image shows Kakao Mobility's logo (Kakao Mobility)
An image shows Kakao Mobility's logo (Kakao Mobility)

Kakao Mobility, South Korea’s largest mobility-as-a-service platform operator, is expected to accelerate its business expansion with a recent investment from Carlyle Group.

International investment firm Carlyle Group Thursday agreed to invest $200 million in Kakao Mobility, valuing the South Korean mobility platform operator at 3.42 trillion won ($3.09 billion).

Kakao Mobility currently operates Kakao T, the country’s most popular taxi-hailing platform used by around 28 million users. The app also provides parking, navigation and electric bike sharing services.

Kakao Mobility is expected to leverage the fund to expand its mobility business in South Korea, while investing in research and development of new technologies, including autonomous driving.

“Our partnership with Carlyle will enable us to expedite our growth strategy for our smart mobility platform, which aims to create a more comfortable and convenient mobility experience for users,” said Ryu Gung-seon, chief executive officer of Kakao Mobility.

Ryu added that Kakao Mobility will also increase cooperation with other firms to expand its mobility ecosystem via Kakao T platform.

The latest investment from Carlyle Group was the first one Kakao Mobility received since 2017, when the private equity firm TPG Capital made a 500 billion won investment. Kakao Mobility was valued at around 1.6 trillion won back then.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114