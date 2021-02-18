 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Eastar Jet could fly again as soon as June

Signs of hope for Eastar Jet as more buyers show up

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:17       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:17
Eastar Jet’s check-in counter at Incheon Airport (Yonhap)
Eastar Jet’s check-in counter at Incheon Airport (Yonhap)
South Korea’s troubled low-cost carrier Eastar Jet, which filed for court receivership last month, could be back in the sky as soon as June amid increased chances of a deal.

According to industry sources, the number of potential buyers -- including a private equity fund and a construction company -- has risen from four to six or seven, with the acquisition process set to be finalized by late May.

Earlier this month, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court allowed the airline to initiate corporate rehabilitation proceedings, appointing two managers, including Eastar Jet CEO Kim You-sang, to oversee the process. The move, coupled with downsizing due to the COVID-19 restrictions, may have raised interest in the airline among potential buyers.

Eastar Jet is currently negotiating an acquisition deal through a “stalking-horse bid” -- a process in which a bankrupted company seeks a new buyer from a pool of bidders while already having an initial bidder in order to maximize the value of its assets.

Founded in 2007, Eastar Jet had served 20 million passengers by 2016, flying to multiple cities including Busan and Jeju as well as destinations in Japan, China and Thailand.

But the prolonged pandemic saw the airline lay off over 600 staff last year. Jeju Air’s decision to drop its plan to acquire the troubled airline earlier that year was a further blow, forcing it to search for a new buyer.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114