 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Galaxy S21 posts 30% higher sales in S. Korea than its predecessor: Samsung

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2021 - 09:13       Updated : Feb 10, 2021 - 09:13
This photo taken Jan. 15, 2021, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S21 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken Jan. 15, 2021, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S21 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its latest smartphone line, the Galaxy S21 series, posted 30 percent higher sales than its predecessor in South Korea as the tech giant strives to boost its handset sales.

Samsung said sales of the Galaxy S21 family between Jan. 29 and Monday were 30 percent higher than those of the Galaxy S20 series.

By model, the entry-level S21 accounted for 40 percent of the total sales, followed by high-end S21 Ultra with 36 percent.

The S21 was launched with a price tag of 999,900 won ($900) in South Korea, the cheapest price ever for Samsung's flagship 5G smartphone model.

Samsung said sales of unlocked phones made up 30 percent of the total S21 series sales, with their sales volume more than doubling from that of the S20 series. Of the unlocked phone sales, 60 percent were purchased online, the company added.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone vendor, launched the S21 series on Jan. 29, nearly two months earlier than its usual schedule of new flagship smartphone launches. The company expects sales of S21 smartphones to further rise in March and April.

Samsung said the new design and enhanced cameras of the S21 series apparently attracted more consumers here, with its various marketing programs.

The company earlier said the number of consumers who used its "Galaxy To Go" service, which allows people to rent and use the S21 for up to three days, have more than tripled from the past.

According to market researcher Counterpoint Research, Samsung was projected to sell 2.4 million units of the S21 series in South Korea this year, which is about 40 percent larger than sales of the S20 series in its debut year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114