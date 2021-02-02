Kakao Bank to target loan market for low credit borrowers

Kakao Bank, South Korea’s second internet-only lender, will expand loans for those with low to moderate credit scores and make a foray into the business loan area within the year, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.



Yoon Ho-young, CEO of the lender, told reporters that loans for the low- and mid-credit borrowers will be “significantly” increased from last year’s 1.38 trillion won ($1.24 billion). The size and interest rates for such loans will be dependent on the market situation, risk management, and financial soundness, he said.



The move is seen as response to criticism that unlike initial goal to assist financial minorities, the bank has been focusing on high-credit borrowers.



“Last year, we had a relatively increased focus on high credit borrowers and didn’t meet the expectation loans for mid-rate customers. This year, we will expand our customer base for loans,” Yoon said.



As part of efforts to boost loans for low- and mid-credit score holders, Kakao Bank has lowered the credit loan limits for high credit users from 150 million won to 100 million won in January while raising interest rates for them by 0.34 percentage points from February. It is also developing a unique credit scoring system for low- and moderate-credit score holders as well as those who lack credit information, Yoon noted.





During an online press conference on Tuesday, Kakao Bank CEO Yoon Ho-young introduces the company‘s strategy for 2021. (Kakao Bank)