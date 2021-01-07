Korean venture capital E& leads merger of clinical stage biotech firms

E& Investment, a South Korean venture capital that specializes in the bio and health care sectors, said Thursday that NeuroBo Pharmaceutical, in which the company owns a 40 percent stake, had acquired a US COVID-19 treatment developer.



NeuroBo, a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Dec. 31 acquired ANA Therapeutics, which is developing a treatment for COVID-19 that is currently in phase two and three clinical trials.









“This is an exciting and transformative acquisition for NeuroBo that expands our pipeline with a late-stage clinical development program that addresses the urgent need for new treatments to address COVID-19, a highly infectious and often deadly virus,” said Richard J. Kang, president and CEO of NeuroBo.



The deal was led by Irene Kim, who serves as NeuroBo’s chair of the board and also CEO of E& Investment. E& Investment is a strategic partner of the Boston-based company, having invested 40 billion won ($36.77 million) in the company.



“It is meaningful that NeuroBo, backed by domestic funds, successfully got listed on Nasdaq and now it expects to introduce a COVID-19 treatment,” Kim said. “While the introduction of vaccines is expected to play a significant role in stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing complexities and mutation of the disease will require therapies to treat the infected population for the foreseeable future,” Kim said.





E& Investment Co-CEO Irene Kim (E& Investment)