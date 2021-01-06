Retail investors, hopes of recovery open up era of Kospi 3000

An estimated 10 million retail investors, a weak dollar and hope for recovery pushed the benchmark Kospi above the 3,000-point threshold on Wednesday in what could be a new era for the local stock market.



Analysts say many factors have driven the rally, including the weak dollar and anticipation for improved corporate earnings, but the biggest force may be legions of small investors, known locally as “ants.”



The “ant warriors,” who purchased 60 trillion won ($52.22 billion) worth of stocks in 2020 with cash or loans, have continued their buying spree into 2021. Retail investors snapped up a net 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks in the Kospi market in the first three trading sessions of the new year, while overseas and institutional investors dumped their shares.







Cap: An electronic signboard at Hana Bank in Seoul shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index having risen 36.59 points, or 1.22 percent, to an all-time high of 3,027.16 on Jan. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)