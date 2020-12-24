 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom teams up with AWS to launch 5G edge cloud service

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2020 - 10:31       Updated : Dec 24, 2020 - 10:31
Logo of SK Telecom Co. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless provider, said Thursday it has partnered with Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) to launch the country's first 5G edge cloud service.

The business-targeted service, named SKT 5GX Edge, provides users ultra-low latency for data-intensive services by connecting to AWS Wavelength Zones installed in SK Telecom's telecommunications offices, making it unnecessary for traffic to go through regional aggregation sites, according to the carrier.

SK Telecom said it expects SKT 5GX Edge to improve services such as video streaming, games and machine learning.

The mobile carrier said it has worked with AWS since February this year, while also collaborating with 20 other companies to test the service, such as with food delivery giant Woowa Brothers Corp. for an autonomous food delivery robot.

The two companies have set up infrastructure for the service in the central city of Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, and plan to expand into the country's capital and other areas next year. (Yonhap)
