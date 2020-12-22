Daesung chief wins top honor in yearly energy award

Kim Young-hoon, chairman of South Korean energy conglomerate Daesung Group, has received top-grade recognition for his contribution to the country’s energy efficiency, the company said Tuesday in a release.
The businessman was awarded the Distinguished Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service at the 2020 Korea Energy Awards, held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Hotel.
The newly added Silver Tower is the highest acclaim for the Korean energy sector, outrunning the Bronze Tower, which previously from 2016 had been the top prize at the Korea Energy Awards.
The Daesung chief currently serves as member of the Senior Advisory Committee for National Energy Policy under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and as honorary chair of the London-based World Energy Council. He had also formerly served as co-chair of the APEC Business Advisory Council’s Sustainable Development Working Group.
During his 12 years of service at the World Energy Council, Kim participated in the evaluation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and contributed to Korea’s improved rankings in global energy indexes, while also playing a pivotal role in the 22nd World Energy Congress that was held in Daegu in 2013.
Further backing Kim’s selection for the award was Daesung Group’s leaderhip in the country‘s eco-friendly energy transition and a number of overseas renewable energy supply projects, the company said.
“With its successful energy transition model, Korea will continue to play a leading role in the energy industry and in global climate response,” Kim said, vowing to sustain his dedication to the energy initiatives.
The 73-year-old Daesung Group originally started off with fossil fuel-focused business, but gradually expanded to new energy forms -- such as solar, wind, landfill gas-to-energy, solid refuse fuel, community energy systems, fuel cells and hydrogen power stations.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)