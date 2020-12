Most expensive house in Korea: Shinsegae chairwoman’s W30b residence

A Hannam-dong residence in central Seoul owned by Shinsegae Group’s chief retained its top position as the most expensive house in Korea, data showed Friday.The value of Shinsegae chairwoman Lee Myeong-hee’s 2,862-square-meter house, as assessed by the government, was 29.53 billion won ($26.88 million), up 6.6 percent from this year. Lee is the younger sister of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee.Previously, the house’s declared price surged by 59.7 percent on-year from 16.9 billion won to 27 billion won in 2019. It rose by an additional 2.6 percent on-year to 27.71 billion won this year.The government reports declared values of residences, land, and other forms of real estate to use as a basis for taxation. The declared value of a house worth over 1.5 billion won across the country grew 11.58 percent on average, the Land Ministry explained.Daelim Industrial Chairman Lee Hae-wook owns the second-most expensive house in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, with a declared value of 19.02 billion won. The 2,617-square-meter mansion’s value has also jumped 6.4 percent on-year, the data showed.An Itaewon house owned by Amorepacific Chairman Seo Kyung-bae nabbed the No. 3 spot at 17.38 billion won, rising 3.6 percent from this year. The 1,185-square-meter house also soared 52.7 percent on-year to 10.8 billion last year, then rose by 1.7 percent on-year to 16.78 billion won this year.Furniture retailer Simmons Chairman Ahn Jeong-ho’s house in Samseong-dong took fifth place with a declared value of 15.64 billion won, followed by Kumho Petrochemical Chairman Park Chan-koo with his Hanman-dong house worth 15.4 billion won.By Jie Ye-eun ( yeeun@heraldcorp.com