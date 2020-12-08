S. Korea says will secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people

The South Korean government said Monday it would directly secure enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for 34 million people, in addition to the batch already purchased through the COVAX facility to vaccinate 10 million people.
Korea has made a prepurchase of 20 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, with deals for a further 44 million doses “now in the final stages” with Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen, officials from the Health and Drug Ministries and the Korea Disease Control Agency told reporters Monday evening in a closed door briefing.
The government said it had “legally binding” agreements for 20 million doses each of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines, and 4 million doses of Janssen’s, with other details still being finalized.
This means Korea will be placing orders for a total stockpile of 64 million doses from four pharmaceutical companies.
In theory, the combined doses from the COVAX facility and the prepurchases will be enough for over 80 percent of people in Korea to get two doses each. With the exception of Janssen’s, the vaccines require two doses.
This exceeds the goal announced at a Cabinet meeting in September. The government had said it aimed to secure vaccines to give up to 60 percent of the population, or 30 million people -- the amount projected to be necessary to achieve herd immunity.
Announcing the deals, the government said the first doses from AstraZeneca are expected to be delivered by spring.
Before then, the cold chain logistics necessary to store and transport the vaccines safely will be fortified, the government said.
The announcement comes nearly six months after the government vaccine task force was formed in June. The officials said purchases had been delayed over concerns the vaccine trials may end in failure.
The price being paid for the vaccines has not been revealed.
The government said people considered at risk of severe complications from COVID-19, as well as health care workers, will be among the first to get the vaccines. People will not be able to choose which vaccine they receive.
The government said it would set aside 900 billion won from next year’s budget for funding the vaccine purchases.
